SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Souza DM, Guedes DMB, Boska GA, Miranda NC, Rossato LM. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 57: e20230281.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/1980-220X-REEUSP-2023-0281en

PMID

38358116

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the perceptions of the multidisciplinary team of an emergency department regarding the care of children and adolescents who have attempted suicide.

METHOD: An exploratory-descriptive, qualitative study, in light of the Symbolic Interactionism theoretical framework. Thirteen professionals from the multidisciplinary team from two emergency rooms (children and adults) of a secondary hospital in São Paulo participated. Data were collected between August and September 2018 using semi-structured interviews, analyzed using thematic content analysis complemented by the IRAMUTEQ® software.

RESULTS: Two central categories emerged: Multidisciplinary team perceptions regarding attempted suicide care; and Multidisciplinary team perceptions regarding the possibilities for improving attempted suicide care. From these, professional perceptions of care, risk factors, emotional reactions, limitations of emergency rooms and strategies for improving practice were observed.

CONCLUSION: Professionals perceived suicide attempt care from a biomedical and reductionist perspective, with an approach marked by stigma, judgment and lack of preparation.


Language: pt

Keywords

*Judgment; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; Brazil; Child; Emergency Service, Hospital; Humans; Risk Factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print