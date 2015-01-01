|
Vanhaesebrouck A, Fovet T, Melchior M, Lefèvre T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38357968
INTRODUCTION: Suicide rates are higher in prison than in the general population in most countries. The proximity of some suicides to prison events has only received little attention in comparative studies. The aim of this study was to assess the relationship between suicide and four prison events: conviction, disciplinary solitary confinement, nondisciplinary solitary confinement and inter-prison transfer, in a national retrospective cohort study of people in prison.
Language: en
prison; social epidemiology; suicide