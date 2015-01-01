SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

DeAndrade S, Pelletier A, Grossman S, Lewis-O'Connor A, Dutton C, Royce CS, Bartz D. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241230328

PMID

38356282

Abstract

This is a cross-sectional study investigating the prevalence and nature of trauma-informed care (TIC) training in obstetrics and gynecology residency programs. In our sample, 20% of programs had annual TIC training, 53% had less than annual training, and 27% had no training at all. Only 25.3% of respondents were satisfied with their current training in interpersonal trauma and TIC. A lack of facilitators to conduct such training was the primary barrier to implementing TIC. Significant opportunity exists to improve TIC education for Ob/Gyn trainees.


Language: en

Keywords

interpersonal violence; medical education; Ob/Gyn; sexual assault; trauma-informed care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print