Citation
Dormosh N, Abu-Hanna A, Calixto I, Schut MC, Heymans MW, van der Velde N. Age Ageing 2024; 53(2): afae016.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38364820
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls involve dynamic risk factors that change over time, but most studies on fall-risk factors are cross-sectional and do not capture this temporal aspect. The longitudinal clinical notes within electronic health records (EHR) provide an opportunity to analyse fall risk factor trajectories through Natural Language Processing techniques, specifically dynamic topic modelling (DTM). This study aims to uncover fall-related topics for new fallers and track their evolving trends leading up to falls.
Language: en
Keywords
accidental falls; dynamic topic modelling; electronic health records; fall risk factors; free text; natural language processing; older people