Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to further previous research and gather additional information regarding the usage of motorized shopping scooters as well as feedback for improvements to an air-powered scooter.



METHODS: Online surveys were used to assess individuals' shopping characteristics and experience using the motorized scooters and to gather feedback from store employees regarding their experience. K-Means clustering analysis was used to determine user demographics who chose to use the air-powered scooter versus the electric powered scooter while shopping.



RESULTS: A total of 127 individuals provided informed consent, 65 individuals from Site 1 and 62 individuals from Site 2. 120 participants met the inclusion criteria and completed the survey. K-Means clustering found that age, type of personal mobility device, shopping bill total, and frequency using a motorized shopping scooter to be significant factors in whether individuals chose to use an air-powered scooter or electric-powered scooter.



CONCLUSION: Motorized shopping scooters are in high demand and used by a wide variety of individuals, yet electric-powered scooters are commonly unavailable due to having dead batteries or all the devices being in use. Air-powered scooters may serve as a practical replacement for the current electric-powered scooters found in grocery and retail stores.

Language: en