Abstract

Although research on sport-related concussion has grown substantially in the last decade, research on concussion in para sports remains limited. The aim of this scoping review is to synthesize and describe the current literature on the incidence, assessment, and management of sport-related concussion in para athletes. The literature search was conducted in CINAHL, Google Scholar, MEDLINE, SPORTDiscus, and Web of Science databases and identified 22 studies that addressed one of our research questions. A majority of studies addressed concussion in elite athletes; youth and collegiate para athletes were largely under-represented. Fewer studies addressed concussion assessment and management, in part due to limitations in accessibility of current assessment tools for athletes with varying disabilities. Moving forward, there is a need to capture a larger range of incidence data, create modified assessment tools with para-specific normative data, and develop risk prevention strategies for para athletes.

