Abstract

Medical provider's ability to detect, diagnose, and treat sport-related concussion (SRC) has greatly improved in recent years. Though more is known about the biomechanical forces involved in concussion, it is still uncertain whether there are preventative measures athletes can take to prevent a SRC from occurring. The objective of this review was to determine if either neck size or neck strength is related to a decreased risk of sustaining a SRC. A literature review was conducted on Google Scholar and Ovid MEDLINE for pertinent articles.



FINDINGS indicate that isometric neck strength, but not neck size, has been shown to be a predictor for SRC prevention. Formal neck strengthening programs are feasible and lead to decreased SRC risk. Additionally, there may be greater opportunity to increase neck strength in amateur athletes compared to professional. In conclusion, cervical strengthening programs have been shown to be feasible and beneficial for athletes to decrease their risk of sustaining a SRC, though the optimal duration, intensity, and frequency has yet to be determined.

