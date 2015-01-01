Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine baseline neurocognitive functioning among adolescent athletes on the autism spectrum based on self-reported level of academic performance.



METHOD: Participants in this cross-sectional, observational study were 6,441 adolescent athletes with a self-reported diagnosis of autism who completed pre-season neurocognitive testing using Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT); 4,742 reported a co-occurring learning disorder (LD), and 6,612 individuals without autism or LD were included as a control group. The majority (57%) self-reported Average Academic Performance, 39% Above Average, and 4% Below Average performance.



RESULTS: Athletes with self-reported autism (with or without LD; 12.2%) were 2.74x (95% CI: 2.17-2.82) more likely to fall below cutoffs for ImPACT Embedded Invalidity Indicators (EVIs), with a significant interaction between self-reported Diagnosis and Academic Performance; individuals with co-occurring autism and LD who reported Below Average Academic Performance had the greatest likelihood of scoring below cutoffs (22%), followed by ASD without LD (14.8%) and Controls (14.6%) with Below Average Academic Performance. Analyses of variance (ANOVAs) revealed main effects of Diagnosis and Academic Performance on neurocognitive performance, with interactions on all ImPACT Composite Scores except Processing Speed.



CONCLUSION: Athletes with self-reported ASD are more likely to fall below ImPACT EVIs and score worse on ImPACT, with greater likelihood/worse performance related to level of academic functioning. Academic performance should be considered when interpreting neurocognitive testing data, to best index neuropsychological functioning associated with concussion in this population. The current findings highlight the importance of individual participant baseline neuropsychological testing for individuals on the autism spectrum.

