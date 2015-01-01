Abstract

PURPOSE: Our review aims to analyze the effect of dual-task training (DTT) on balance in healthy older adults.



METHODS: PubMed, EbscoHost, Web of Science (WOS), Scopus, Cochrane Library, MEDLINE, EBSCO Open Dissertations, ULAKBIM (TR Index) and YOK (Council of Higher Education Thesis Center) databases and the gray literature were searched. The quality of the studies was assessed with the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool and statistical analysis of the data was performed with Comprehensive Meta-Analysis (CMA) software. A funnel plot and Egger's test were used to detect publication bias. Fourteen studies with 691 participants were included.



RESULTS: According to the results of our study, DTT was found to have a significant benefit on balance in older adults than the non-intervention group (standardized mean difference (SMD): -0.691: -1.153, -0.229, 95 % confidence interval (CI)). Furthermore, DTT was superior to different intervention groups in improving balance in older adults (SMD: -0.229: -0.441, -0.016, 95 % CI).



CONCLUSION: The findings of this review suggest that DTT may be an effective intervention to improve balance in healthy older adults.

Language: en