Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Suicide is nearly always associated with underlying mental disorders. Risk factors for suicide attempts (SAs) in patients with bipolar disorder (BD) misdiagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) remain unelucidated. This study was to evaluate the prevalence and clinical risk factors of SAs in Chinese patients with BD misdiagnosed with MDD.



METHODS: A total of 1487 patients with MDD from 13 mental health institutions in China were enrolled. Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) was used to identify patients with BD who are misdiagnosed as MDD. The general sociodemographic and clinical data of the patients were collected and MINI suicide module was used to identify patients with SAs in these misdiagnosed patients.



RESULTS: In China, 20.6% of patients with BD were incorrectly diagnosed as having MDD. Among these misdiagnosed patients, 26.5% had attempted suicide. These patients tended to be older, had a higher number of hospitalizations, and were more likely to experience frequent and seasonal depressive episodes with atypical features, psychotic symptoms, and suicidal thoughts. Frequent depressive episodes and suicidal thoughts during depression were identified as independent risk factors for SAs. Additionally, significant sociodemographic and clinical differences were found between individuals misdiagnosed with MDD in BD and patients with MDD who have attempted suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis in individuals with BD and provide valuable insights for the targeted identification and intervention of individuals with BD misdiagnosed as having MDD and those with genuine MDD, particularly in relation to suicidal behavior.

