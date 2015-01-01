Abstract

PURPOSE: Data mining has been used to help discover Frequent patterns in health data. it is widely used to diagnose and prevent various diseases and to obtain the causes and factors affecting diseases. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to discover frequent patterns in the data of the Kashan Trauma Registry based on a new method.



METHODS: We utilized real data from the Kashan Trauma Registry. After pre-processing, frequent patterns and rules were extracted based on the classical Apriori algorithm and the new method. The new method based on the weight of variables and the harmonic mean was presented for the automatic calculation of minimum support with the Python.



RESULTS: The results showed that the minimum support generation based on the weighting features is done dynamically and level by level, while in the classic Apriori algorithm considering that only one value is considered for the minimum support manually by the user. Also, the performance of the new method was better compared to the classical Apriori method based on the amount of memory consumption, execution time, the number of frequent patterns found and the generated rules.



CONCLUSIONS: This study found that manually determining the minimal support increases execution time and memory usage, which is not cost-effective, especially when the user does not know the dataset's content. In trauma registries and massive healthcare datasets, its ability to uncover common item groups and association rules provides valuable insights. Also, based on the patterns produced in the trauma data, the care of the elderly by their families, education to the general public about encountering patients who have an accident and how to transport them to the hospital, education to motorcyclists to observe safety points in Recommended when using a motorcycle.

Language: en