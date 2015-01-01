|
Citation
Bouwmeester Stjernetun B, Gillsjö C, Odzakovic E, Hallgren J. BMC Nurs. 2024; 23(1): e124.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38365670
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Older persons with age-related and complex health problems will increasingly depend on care provision from nurses in their own homes. However, a barrier to quality care is ageism and nursing students´ disinterest in geriatrics. In addition, nurse education often falls short in preparing students for the complexity of geriatric care. Welfare technology (WT) is progressively implemented in home care to help older persons live at home despite their health problems. However, this process is intricate and requires acceptance and digital literacy among caregivers and older persons. Despite these challenges, nurse education can address and change negative attitudes through innovative teaching methods such as age suit simulation. Therefore, the study aims to describe nursing students´ experiences of age suit simulation in a home-like environment with WT and technical aids, and will reveal their perspective on ageing and providing care to older adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Age suit simulation; Ageism; Education; Experiential learning theory; Nursing students; Older persons; Welfare technology