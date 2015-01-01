Abstract

BACKGROUND: A considerable number of individuals infected with COVID-19 experience residual symptoms after the acute phase. However, the correlation between residual symptoms and psychological distress and underlying mechanisms are scarcely studied. We aim to explore the association between residual symptoms of COVID-19 and psychological distress, specifically depression, anxiety, and fear of COVID-19, and examine the role of risk perception and intolerance of uncertainty in the association.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted by online questionnaire-based approach in mid-January 2023. Self-reported demographic characteristics, COVID-19-related information, and residual symptoms were collected. Depression, anxiety, fear, risk perception and intolerance of uncertainty were evaluated using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), Fear of COVID-19 Scale (FCV-19S), COVID-19 Risk Perception Scale and Intolerance of Uncertainty Scale-12 (IUS-12), respectively. Linear regression analyses were conducted to explore the associations. A moderated mediation model was then constructed to examine the role of risk perception of COVID-19 and intolerance of uncertainty in the association between residual symptoms and psychological distress.



RESULTS: 1735 participants effectively completed the survey. 34.9% of the patients experienced residual symptoms after acute phase of COVID-19. Psychological distress was markedly increased by COVID-19 infection, while residual symptoms had a significant impact on psychological distress (Ps < 0.001), including depression (β = 0.23), anxiety (β = 0.21), and fear of COVID-19 (β = 0.14). Risk perception served as a mediator between residual symptoms and all forms of psychological distress, while intolerance of uncertainty moderated the effect of risk perception on depression and anxiety.



CONCLUSION: A considerable proportion of patients experience residual symptoms after acute phase of COVID-19, which have a significant impact on psychological distress. Risk perception and intolerance of uncertainty play a moderated-mediation role in the association between residual symptoms and depression/anxiety. It highly suggests that effective treatment for residual symptoms, maintaining appropriate risk perception and improving intolerance of uncertainty are critical strategies to alleviate COVID-19 infection-associated psychological distress.

Language: en