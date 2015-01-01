|
Citation
|
Willie TC, Linton SL, Whittaker S, Phillips KA, Knight D, Gray MC, Gardner G, Overstreet NM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e501.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38365688
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Housing instability is highly prevalent among intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors, and the coupling consequences of structural racism, sexism, classism, and the COVID-19 pandemic, may create more barriers to safe and adequate housing, specifically for Black women IPV survivors. In particular, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic had the potential to amplify disadvantages for Black women IPV survivors, yet very little research has acknowledged it. Therefore, the current study sought to assess the experiences of housing insecurity among Black women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) while navigating racism, sexism, and classism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Black women; COVID-19; Eviction; Housing; Intimate partner violence