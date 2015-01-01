Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to assess the potential influence of a diagnosis of ADHD on concussion recovery among collegiate athletes.



DESIGN: Retrospective and cross-sectional.



METHODS: Data were extracted retrospectively from medical records across LIMBIC MATARS member institutions (n = 11), representing 1,044 concussion cases among collegiate athletes. After exclusions, 406 concussions were included in our analysis (ADHD: n = 38, age = 20.2 ± 1.67 years, 18.4% female; No ADHD: n = 368, age = 19.8 ± 1.39 years, 40.1% female). Mann-Whitney U tests were used to compare days from injury to diagnosis, symptom resolution, and return to sport among athletes with and without ADHD.



RESULTS: No differences were observed for days from concussion until diagnosis (z = -0.33, p = 0.74), until days to symptom resolution (z = -1.30, p = 0.19), or days until return to sport (z = -0.68, p = 0.49); among concussion cases with or without a previously reported diagnosis of ADHD.



CONCLUSION: Our findings further expand the literature that suggests ADHD is not strongly associated with recovery trajectory following sport concussion in collegiate athletes. Future research should extend these findings to be inclusive of additional preexisting health conditions and moderating effects related to medication usage among diverse athlete levels.

