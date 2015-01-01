Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Canadians are at an increased risk of outdoor slip and fall accidents during periods of ice and snow. The aim of this study was to create an index to alert the public of slippery outdoor conditions and promote pedestrian safety.



METHODS: Emergency department (ED) presentations from the four adult hospitals in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, over an 11-year period (January 2008‒December 2018) were extracted and filtered using the ICD-10 code W00 (fall due to ice and snow). Multivariable dispersion-corrected Poisson regression models were used to determine the variables most predictive of these presentations. Month of year, the presence of ice, snow on ground (per 10 cm), and interactions between ice and snow, all up to 3 days prior, were used to create the Slip and Fall Index (SFI).



RESULTS: The dataset included 14,977 slip and fall on ice/snow ED presentations. Females (57.36%, n = 8591) accounted for more presentations than males (42.64%, n = 6386). All months had a significant effect, either being predictive or protective of slip and falls on ice/snow. Current-day ice, snow on ground, and ice up to 3 days prior were predictive of increased presentations. Month and measurements of ice and snow can be input into the SFI, which generates the level of daily risk.



CONCLUSION: The SFI is the first Canadian index with the purpose of measuring the risk of having a slip and fall accident on ice/snow.

Language: en