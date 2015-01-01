|
Citation
Thornton EM, Dys SP, Sierra Hernandez C, Smith RJ, Moretti MM. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38361075
Abstract
This study investigated how youth attachment anxiety and avoidance are associated with informant discrepancies of intrafamilial aggression within families where youth have clinically significant mental health challenges (N = 510 youth-parent dyads). Using polynomial regressions, we tested whether youth attachment avoidance and anxiety moderated the absolute magnitude of the association between youth- and parent-reports of aggression toward each other. Furthermore, difference scores were computed to test whether youth attachment was associated with the direction of youths' reports of the frequency of aggression relative to parents (i.e., did youth under- or over-report). Dyads' reports of youth-to-parent aggression were more strongly related at high than low levels of attachment anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Aggression; Attachment; Informant discrepancies; Parent