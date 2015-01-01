SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Abdel Haleem SEA, El Bingawi HM. Cureus 2024; 16(1): e52355.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.52355

PMID

38361696

PMCID

PMC10867715

Abstract

Workplace violence experienced by healthcare providers (HCPs) in Sudan has gone viral, driving many HCPs outside the country. Globally, HCPs have accepted workplace violence as a phenomenon integral to their clinical work, causing an underreporting of incidents. This study reviews the causes and explores solutions for the phenomenon. Search strategies were conducted using internet sources including PubMed, Embase, Google Scholar, and Cochrane. References to Sudan were limited to HCPs in public healthcare facilities. A descriptive analysis was conducted on the global status of workplace violence toward HCPs. Future interventions were examined and discussed considering Sudan's circumstances.

RESULTS showed the "pandemic" nature of the phenomenon. Workplace violence contributes to the deterioration of the quality and efficiency of the healthcare system with consequences for effective healthcare delivery. It is concluded that a multiapproach intervention needs to be integrated to circumvent the standing multifactorial situation. Statutory actions are needed towards the widespread violence and impunity. Workplace organizational procedures are needed to address the patient's needs that overwhelm scarce resources. Robust educational efforts are recommended by HCP training bodies, the media, and other stakeholders to improve the doctor/patient relationship.


Language: en

Keywords

healthcare facilities; healthcare providers; khartoum; sudan; workplace violence

