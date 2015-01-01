|
Abdel Haleem SEA, El Bingawi HM. Cureus 2024; 16(1): e52355.
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
38361696
Workplace violence experienced by healthcare providers (HCPs) in Sudan has gone viral, driving many HCPs outside the country. Globally, HCPs have accepted workplace violence as a phenomenon integral to their clinical work, causing an underreporting of incidents. This study reviews the causes and explores solutions for the phenomenon. Search strategies were conducted using internet sources including PubMed, Embase, Google Scholar, and Cochrane. References to Sudan were limited to HCPs in public healthcare facilities. A descriptive analysis was conducted on the global status of workplace violence toward HCPs. Future interventions were examined and discussed considering Sudan's circumstances.
healthcare facilities; healthcare providers; khartoum; sudan; workplace violence