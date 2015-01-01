|
Citation
|
Saavedra MS, Thota P, Peresuodei TS, Gill A, Orji C, Reghefaoui M, Khan S. Cureus 2024; 16(1): e52362.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38361722
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
During adolescence, significant changes unfold in the brain's maturation process. The density of white matter increases, accompanied by the pruning back of gray matter. This critical and vulnerable period becomes especially noteworthy in the context of drug use, as adolescents are extensively exposed to substances such as tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis. The concern is heightened now that cannabis has been legalized for recreational use in many places, leading to increased exposure levels. Additionally, knowledge about the impact of cannabis on neurocognitive development during this stage is limited. This knowledge gap compounds the issue, making it even more concerning. Therefore, a systematic review was carried out based on the 2020 Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, using medical databases such as PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Medline, Cochrane Library, Internet Archive Scholar, and Embase-Elsevier for relevant medical literature. The identified articles were reviewed, eligibility criteria were applied, and 19 research articles were identified. The final papers explored the correlation between children's and adolescents' exposure to cannabis-containing compounds and subsequent changes in the central nervous system (CNS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; cannabinoid; cannabis; neurocognitive changes; pediatric population; vaping