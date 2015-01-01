Abstract

From an Instagram comment to the chime of a new text message, today's adolescents have far more ways to communicate with each other than ever before. However, with greater access comes greater concern of harmful behaviors that children may find difficult to disregard. Cyberbullying is defined as the use of electronic communication technologies to intimidate or harm others.1 For example, children can spread rumors about others through text messages and comments, or digitally alter images and videos to make fun of their peers.



Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can follow children beyond school and into their homes. The insidious nature of cyberbullying lies in its ability to transcend the physical boundaries of traditional bullying, infiltrating the sanctity of a child's home through smartphones and social media. Due to the ubiquity of digital devices, children have the potential to be harassed 24/7--and even if a bullying account is blocked, it's relatively easy for perpetrators to create new accounts or attack young people online in other ways that are just as anonymous and just as damaging. The consequences are not confined to the digital world but manifest in real-world psychological and emotional impacts. Victims may suffer from a range of negative mental health outcomes, including anxiety, depression, and, in extreme cases, suicidal ideation. They may feel too stressed or embarrassed to go to school, leading to social isolation.



It is crucial to understand the complicated effects of online harassment and the importance of multifaceted interventions. Doing so can not only shape the way parents and schools respond to cyberbullying, but also inform the choices that policymakers and technology companies take in response to hate speech and online harassment.

Language: en