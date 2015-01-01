SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Levin L, O'Connell AC, Tewari N, Mills SC, Stasiuk H, Roettger M, Abbott PV. Dent. Traumatol. 2024; 40(Suppl 1): 1-3.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/edt.12923

38363702

The Guidelines for Prevention of Traumatic Dental Injuries were reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors of the International Association of Dental Traumatology (IADT) and the Academy for Sports Dentistry (ASD).


Language: en

avulsion; faceshield; luxation; mouthguard; prevention; tooth fracture

