Rheinberger D, Baffsky R, McGillivray L, Z Q Gan D, Larsen M, Torok M. Digit. Health 2024; 10: e20552076241230072.
38362237
OBJECTIVE: Hospital emergency departments lack the resources to adequately support young people who present for suicidal crisis. Digital therapeutics could fill this service gap by providing psychological support without creating additional burden on hospital staff. However, existing research on what is needed for successful integration of digital therapeutics in hospital settings is scant. Thus, this study sought to identify key considerations for implementing digital therapeutics to manage acute suicidal distress in hospitals.
apps; eHealth; hospital; hospital staff; qualitative; Suicide; young people