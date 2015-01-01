Abstract

The vulnerability of Turkey to various natural and man-made hazards, notably earthquakes, demands proactive disaster management. The frequency and severity of earthquakes in 2022 and 2023, resulting in substantial loss of life, underscore the urgent need for preparedness. However, the existing literature reveals a lack of focus on disaster management within the Turkish Neurosurgical Society (TNS). To address this gap, a model titled, "The Turkish Neurosurgical Society Disaster Response Board," has been proposed to establish a structured approach to handle emergencies.

This board aims for a horizontal organizational structure, ensuring clear hierarchical levels and specific responsibilities. It divides into supervisory, in-service training, and counseling groups, facilitating a systematic response plan during potential disasters.

