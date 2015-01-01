|
Citation
Jemtrén A, Saygi S, Åkerström F, Asaad F, Bourke T, Braunschweig F, Carnlöf C, Drca N, Insulander P, Kennebäck G, Nordin AP, Sadigh B, Rickenlund A, Saluveer O, Schwieler J, Svennberg E, Tapanainen J, Turkmen Y, Bastani H, Jensen-Urstad M. Europace 2024; 26(2): euae036.
Abstract
|
AIMS: Controversy remains as to whether the exercise stress test (EST) is sufficient for risk evaluation in patients with pre-excitation. This study aims to clarify the usefulness of EST in risk stratification in both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients presenting with pre-excitation.
METHODS AND RESULTS: This prospective study includes consecutive asymptomatic and symptomatic patients with pre-excitation referred for risk assessment. All participants performed an incremental EST (bicycle) prior to an electrophysiology study (EPS). Primary data from the EST included loss of pre-excitation during exercise, and primary data from the EPS included the measurement of accessory pathway effective refractory period (APERP), shortest pre-excited RR interval (SPERRI), and inducible arrhythmia with the use of a beta-adrenergic receptor agonist if deemed necessary. One hundred and sixty-four patients (59 asymptomatic, 105 symptomatic) completed an EST and EPS. Forty-five patients (27%) demonstrated low-risk findings on EST, of which 19 were asymptomatic and 26 were symptomatic. Six patients with low-risk EST findings had SPERRI/APERP ≤ 250 ms at EPS, and two of them were asymptomatic. The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value (NPV), and accuracy of low-risk EST for excluding patients with SPERRI/APERP ≤ 250 ms were 40, 91, 87, 51, and 60%, respectively. The number of patients with inducible arrhythmia at EPS was similar in the asymptomatic (36, 69%) and symptomatic (73, 61%) groups.
CONCLUSION: Sudden loss of pre-excitation during EST has a low NPV in excluding high-risk APs. The EPS with the use of isoproterenol should be considered to accurately assess the risk of patients with pre-excitation regardless of symptoms (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03301935).
Language: en