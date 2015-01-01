SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sokol RL, Austin AE. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip-2023-045035

38365447

INTRODUCTION: Poverty is a consistent correlate of firearm-involved mortality, yet little work has considered the effects of social and economic policies on these deaths. This study examined associations of state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility with rates of firearm-involved suicide and homicide deaths in the United States.

METHODS: This ecological repeated cross-sectional study used 2015-2019 data from the SNAP Policy Database and death certificate data from the National Vital Statistics System. The exposures were (1) state elimination of the asset test for SNAP eligibility and (2) state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit for SNAP eligibility, compared with (3) state adoption of neither policy. The outcomes were firearm-involved suicide deaths and firearm-involved homicide deaths. The research team conducted mixed-effects regressions to estimate associations.

RESULTS: State elimination of the asset test for SNAP eligibility (incidence rate ratio (IRR), 0.67; 95% CI, 0.48 to 0.91) and state adoption of both eliminating the asset test and increasing the income limit for SNAP eligibility (IRR, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.49 to 0.92) were associated with decreased rates of firearm-involved suicide deaths compared with state adoption of neither policy. There were no associations with state firearm-involved homicide rates.

CONCLUSIONS: SNAP is an important social safety net programme that addresses food insecurity, and the present results suggest it may also contribute to reducing firearm-involved suicide.


Language: en

Ecological Study; Firearm; Policy; Public Health; Violence

