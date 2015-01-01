Abstract

Intensive urban development has resulted in the degradation of the urban thermal environment in most regions. There is a growing consensus on the need to enhance urban thermal comfort through well-designed forms, especially in open spaces like urban canyons. To address this, our study focuses on Xi'an's commercial pedestrian streets, employing K-means clustering analysis to create 32 representative models based on actual scenes, capturing their textural characteristics. Simultaneously, 11 geometric indicators (2D/3D) were chosen to quantify the canyon's geometric form. We assessed the spatial and temporal distribution differences in the thermal environment across these models using Envi-met simulation. Finally, Spearman correlation analysis was employed to examine the correlation and significance of the two sets of indicators, culminating in formulating an ideal model. The findings reveal that (1) wind conditions are predominantly influenced by the canyon's geometric form, followed by solar radiation and temperature, with the lowest relative humidity change amplitude among the assessed thermal parameters. (2) Among the 11 geometric form indicators, 3D indicators correlate more significantly with thermal environment parameters than 2D indicators. Specifically, street orientation significantly impacts the thermal environment, Build-To-Line Rat holds greater significance than interface density, and both building shape coefficient and block surface ratio are significantly correlated with air temperature and wind speed, with a weaker correlation to solar radiation. (3) In the Xi'an region, courtyards oriented north-south demonstrate a more favorable trend in the thermal environment.

Language: en