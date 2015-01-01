|
Citation
|
Permanyer I, Calazans JA. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2024; 53(2): dyae016.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Epidemiological Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38365965
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Attempts at assessing heterogeneity in countries' mortality profiles often rely on measures of cause of death (CoD) diversity. Unfortunately, such indicators fail to take into consideration the degree of (dis)similarity among pairs of causes (e.g. 'transport injuries' and 'unintentional injuries' are implicitly assumed to be as dissimilar as 'transport injuries' and 'Alzheimer's disease')－an unrealistic and unduly restrictive assumption.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cause of death; dissimilarity; diversity; heterogeneity; mortality inequality; mortality profile