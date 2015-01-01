|
Citation
|
Xie Y, Zhou Z, Sun Q, Zhao M, Pu J, Li Q, Sun Y, Dai H, Li T. iScience 2024; 27(3): e109066.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cell Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38361620
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Climate change leads to more frequent and intense extreme temperature events, causing a significant number of excess deaths. Using an epidemiological approach, we analyze all-cause deaths related to heatwaves and cold spells in 2,852 Chinese counties from 1960 to 2020. Economic losses associated with these events are determined through the value of statistical life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Climatology; Data analysis; Economics