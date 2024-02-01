Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hypersomnolence is common in major depressive disorder (MDD), associated with more severe episodes, suicide and antidepressant resistance. Nevertheless, few studies used polysomnography (PSG) and multiple sleep latency test (MSLT) to characterize these patients. In this context, we compared patients visiting a sleep center for hypersomnolence complaint with MDD (HSC/MDD+) and without MDD (HSC/MDD-).



METHODS: HSC/MDD+ and HSC/MDD- groups were defined according to DSM-5 criteria and CES-D scale, and had a 30 h-PSG with ad libitum-sleep and PSG followed by MLST.



RESULTS: HSC/MDD+ had an increased self-declared total sleep time (sTST) of about 10 h30 similar to HSC/MDD- (630.8 ± 17.3 min-vs-616.5 ± 18.1 min, respectively, p = 0.39). Nevertheless, their objective TST (oTST) on ad libitum PSG was significantly longer and about 10 h50 (648.6 ± 23.9 min-vs-587.4 ± 19.0 min, respectively, p = 0.038). HSC/MDD+ also significantly better estimated their sleep duration, with a lower difference between their sTST and oTST compared to HSC/MDD- (10.0 ± 1.7 %-vs-17.4 ± 2.1 %, respectively, p = 0.009) and confirmed significantly more frequently the hypersomnia diagnosis -i.e. oTST>10H- (82.6 ± 8.1 %-vs-54.6 ± 10.9 %, respectively, p = 0.046). Using the Kupfer index (KI), we confirmed a reduced REM sleep latency in patients MDD/HSC+ (15.2 ± 10.0 %-vs-2.3 ± 2.3 %, respectively, p = 0.039). Both groups had comparable increased diurnal sleepiness assessed with the Epworth scale (14.1 ± 1.1-vs-14.8 ± 1.1, respectively, p = 0.65). HSC/MDD+ had less MSLT sleep latency <8 min (9.1 ± 5.1 %-vs-27.3 ± 6.8 %, respectively, p = 0.048). LIMITATIONS: Retrospective cross-sectional study.



CONCLUSIONS: HSC/MDD+ accurately estimated their sleep duration, objectively confirmed hypersomnia and may specifically had a decreased Kupfer index.

Language: en