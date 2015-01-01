SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Earixson DQ, Hall KC, Marraccini ME, Calhoun CD. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2024; 37(2): e13198.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jar.13198

PMID

38361383

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although risk for suicide appears elevated in individuals with intellectual and developmental disorders (I/DD), few interventions or tools addressing suicide prevention have been adapted for this population. Among evidence-based interventions for preventing suicide, safety planning interventions are an effective and commonly employed intervention for reducing suicide-related risk.

METHODS: By drawing on Special Education praxis for supporting the learning needs of individuals with I/DD, we provide recommendations for adapting suicide safety planning interventions for youth with I/DD.

RESULTS: Specific visual, content, teaching, and communication components of the safety plan intervention can be adapted to better meet the needs of youth with I/DD.

DISCUSSION: Although future research is needed to evaluate these recommendations, these modifications may support clinicians serving youth with I/DD and suicide-related risk.


Language: en

Keywords

intellectual and developmental disabilities; prevention; safety planning; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print