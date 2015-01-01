Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although risk for suicide appears elevated in individuals with intellectual and developmental disorders (I/DD), few interventions or tools addressing suicide prevention have been adapted for this population. Among evidence-based interventions for preventing suicide, safety planning interventions are an effective and commonly employed intervention for reducing suicide-related risk.



METHODS: By drawing on Special Education praxis for supporting the learning needs of individuals with I/DD, we provide recommendations for adapting suicide safety planning interventions for youth with I/DD.



RESULTS: Specific visual, content, teaching, and communication components of the safety plan intervention can be adapted to better meet the needs of youth with I/DD.



DISCUSSION: Although future research is needed to evaluate these recommendations, these modifications may support clinicians serving youth with I/DD and suicide-related risk.

