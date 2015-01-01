|
Citation
|
Earixson DQ, Hall KC, Marraccini ME, Calhoun CD. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2024; 37(2): e13198.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38361383
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Although risk for suicide appears elevated in individuals with intellectual and developmental disorders (I/DD), few interventions or tools addressing suicide prevention have been adapted for this population. Among evidence-based interventions for preventing suicide, safety planning interventions are an effective and commonly employed intervention for reducing suicide-related risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intellectual and developmental disabilities; prevention; safety planning; suicide