Abstract

Older adults with burn injuries have a high risk of readmission after the initial burn admission. Frailty is associated with poor outcomes from the initial burn injury, however, it remains unknown if frailty impacts readmission in older adults after the initial index burn admission. Our study aims to examine patient, frailty, burn, surgical and hospital factors that contribute to 90-day readmissions in older adults with an acute burn. Patients ≥50 years of age with an acute burn diagnosis in the Nationwide Readmissions Database (2016-2018) were included. Patients who died during index admissions were excluded for readmission analysis. Patient, burn, hospital stay and hospital characteristics were analyzed. Using variables significant from univariate logistic regression analysis, we performed a multivariable logistic regression analysis to identify factors associated with 90-day readmissions. A total of 41,500 weighted index burn admissions were included. The 90-day readmission rate was 25.6% (10,641/41,500). Almost all the readmissions were unplanned (96.5%). The most common primary readmission diagnoses based on Clinical Classifications Software Refined were the burn injury and septicemia. Multivariable logistic regression analysis demonstrated an increased hospital frailty risk and lower body only burns were associated with an increased risk of readmission. Notably, surgical treatment of the burn injury during the index admission was associated with a decreased risk of readmission. This highlights the importance and challenges of surgical decision making for older adults with high comorbidity burden. Future studies are needed to develop decision guides to help clinicians identify patients that would benefit from surgical treatment versus more conservative strategies in older adult burn patients.

