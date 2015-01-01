Abstract

Sports-related craniofacial injuries account for 10% to 42% of facial fractures in the US pediatric population, with the incidence of injury peaking at ages 6 to 7 and 12 to 14. The National Survey of Children's Health reported ~5.6 million children between the ages of 6 and 17 participated in baseball in 2021. National Electronic Injury Surveillance System reported 861,456 injuries resulting from baseball and 511,117 injuries resulting from softball in 2021, with ~500,000 of those injuries being to the face/head/neck. While participation in baseball and other youth sports has tremendous physical and mental health benefits, facial and other athletic injuries are concerning beyond the pain and disability caused by the incident itself. Severe injury can result in lost time from school as well as other social activities. Players and their families often experience financial strain as a result of physical trauma as well. The use of protective equipment has decreased the incidence of emergency department visits due to baseball-related trauma, especially mouthguards. However, adherence to using mouthguards is relatively low in baseball, with over 80% of players reporting not being told by a coach to wear mouthpieces. Youth from low-income areas often lack financial means to provide protective equipment and health insurance in the case of injury. The authors, along with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Miami Marlins RBI Program, created an outreach program by which over 400 mouthguards were given to players and caretakers at inner-city baseball and softball programs. Two community outreach events took place in South Florida. One event was held at a University of Miami Men's Baseball Game, and another was held on the opening day of the Miami Marlins RBI Program youth baseball league. In addition to handing out protective equipment and informational pamphlets, a question and answers session was held to discuss injury prevention. In conclusion, our community safety initiative created an interactive dialogue and message to hundreds of youth baseball players about the importance of protective gear to prevent injuries.

Language: en