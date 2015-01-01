SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aleissa M, Abusaris R, Alaqeel M, Mylani R, Balubaid HH, Alnjeidi Z, Alhowaish N, ALmanea T. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08946566.2024.2317306

38362666

Reports indicate an increase in the incidence of violence against the elderly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This study aimed to determine the types and risk factors of elder abuse in KSA. A cross-sectional observational study was conducted of abuse among the elderly (65 years and older; n  = 128) reported in the National Family Safety Registry (NFSR) between April 2017 and December 2021. Most cases involved women (65.6%) and married individuals (54.7%). Physical abuse was the most common type (44.5%), followed by neglect (34.4%). Men, married individuals, people without family support, and people with physical disabilities were more likely to experience physical abuse. Elderly people, single individuals, women, and those lacking family support showed an increased likelihood of neglect. Preventive strategies should be implemented through awareness raising, capacity building, resource allocation, and the exchange of multidisciplinary good practices across sectors.


Language: en

abuse; Elderly; neglect; Saudi Arabia; violence

