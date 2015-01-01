|
Maurin M, Martinent G. J. Sports Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38361359
The purpose of this study was twofold: (1) to examine the influence of the mental toughness (MT) trait on resilience, cognitive appraisals and perceived performance states and (2) to explore dynamic relationships between these states among soccer goalkeepers during a competitive season. Thirty-six soccer goalkeepers from regional to professional levels first voluntarily completed a questionnaire measuring their mental toughness. Subsequently, a single-item approach was used to assess resilience, cognitive appraisals (threat, loss, challenge and benefit) and subjective performance every 2 weeks for 4 months.
Cognitive appraisal; goalkeeper; mental toughness; performance; resilience; soccer