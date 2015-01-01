Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite the mortality benefits of alcohol cessation and alcohol treatment, few patients with alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) get such treatment. To understand reasons for low treatment rates, we performed a qualitative mental models study to explore how ALD patients understand factors influencing alcohol cessation, relapse and their liver health.



METHODS: Using a mental models framework, we interviewed experts in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and ALD to determine factors influencing alcohol cessation, risk of relapse and liver health. An expert influence diagram was constructed and used to develop a patient interview guide. We recruited participants with ALD enrolled in hepatology or transplant clinics at a single tertiary-care center. We conducted interviews either face-to-face or by phone, per participant preference. We transcribed all interviews verbatim and analyzed them using combined deductive coding schema based on both the interview guide and emergent coding.



RESULTS: 25 (10 women, 15 men) participants with a mean age of 57 years completed interviews. 68 % had decompensated cirrhosis. Major omissions included gender (as a factor in alcohol use or liver disease) and the influence of benzodiazepines/opioids on relapse. Misconceptions were common, in particular the idea that the absence of urges to drink meant participants was safe from relapse. Conceptual differences from the expert model emerged as well. Participants tended to view the self as primary and the only thing that could influence relapse in many cases, resulting in a linear mental model with few nodes influencing alcohol cessation. Participants' risky drinking signals (i.e., elevated liver enzymes) differed from known definitions of hazardous or high-risk drinking, which largely emphasize dose of alcohol consumed irrespective of consequences. Finally, participants sometimes viewed stopping on one's own as the primary means of stopping alcohol use, not recognizing the many other nodes in the influence diagram impacting ability to stop alcohol.



CONCLUSION: Patients with ALD had critical misconceptions, omissions, and conceptual reorganizations in their mental models of the ability to stop alcohol use. Attention to these differences may allow clinicians and researchers to craft more impactful interventions to improve rates of alcohol abstinence and AUD treatment engagement.

Language: en