Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Determining the optimal volume of early moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity (MVPA) after concussion and its association with subsequent symptom burden is important for early postinjury management recommendations.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate the association between cumulative MVPA (cMVPA) over 2 weeks and subsequent symptom burden at 1 week, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks postinjury in children and examine the association between cMVPA and odds of persisting symptoms after concussion (PSAC) at 2 weeks and 4 weeks postinjury. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This multicenter cohort study used data from a randomized clinical trial that was conducted from March 2017 to December 2019 at 3 Canadian pediatric emergency departments in participants aged 10.00 to 17.99 years with acute concussion of less than 48 hours. Data were analyzed from July 2022 to December 2023. EXPOSURE: cMVPA postinjury was measured with accelerometers worn on the waist for 24 hours per day for 13 days postinjury, with measurements deemed valid if participants had 4 or more days of accelerometer data and 3 or fewer consecutive days of missing data. cMVPA at 1 week and 2 weeks postinjury was defined as cMVPA for 7 days and 13 days postinjury, respectively. Multiple imputations were carried out on missing MVPA days. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Self-reported postconcussion symptom burden at 1 week, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks postinjury using the Health and Behavior Inventory (HBI). PSAC was defined as reliable change on the HBI. A linear mixed-effect model was used for symptom burden at 1 week, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks postinjury with a time × cMVPA interaction. Logistic regressions assessed the association between cMVPA and PSAC. All models were adjusted for prognostically important variables.



RESULTS: In this study, 267 of 456 children (119 [44.6%] female; median [IQR] age, 12.9 [11.5 to 14.4] years) were included in the analysis. Participants with greater cMVPA had significantly lower HBI scores at 1 week (75th percentile [258.5 minutes] vs 25th percentile [90.0 minutes]; difference, -5.45 [95% CI, -7.67 to -3.24]) and 2 weeks postinjury (75th percentile [565.0 minutes] vs 25th percentile [237.0 minutes]; difference, -2.85 [95% CI, -4.74 to -0.97]) but not at 4 weeks postinjury (75th percentile [565.0 minutes] vs 25th percentile [237.0 minutes]; difference, -1.24 [95% CI, -3.13 to 0.64]) (P = .20). Symptom burden was not lower beyond the 75th percentile for cMVPA at 1 week or 2 weeks postinjury (1 week, 259 minutes; 2 weeks, 565 minutes) of cMVPA. The odds ratio for the association between 75th and 25th percentile of cMVPA and PSAC was 0.48 (95% CI, 0.24 to 0.94) at 2 weeks.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In children and adolescents with acute concussion, 259 minutes of cMVPA during the first week postinjury and 565 minutes of cMVPA during the second week postinjury were associated with lower symptom burden at 1 week and 2 weeks postinjury. At 2 weeks postinjury, higher cMVPA volume was associated with 48% reduced odds of PSAC compared with lower cMVPA volume.

