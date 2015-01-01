|
He QK, Wu YH, Lu XY, Liu MW. Medicine (Baltimore) 2024; 103(7): e36971.
38363928
RATIONALE: Anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs) are a substantial fraction of murine types. AR poisoning causes bleeding from the skin, mucous membranes, and multiple organs. However, reports of AR-induced cerebral hemorrhage are scarce. PATIENT CONCERNS: A 40-year-old male presented with dizziness, headache, and limb weakness for 5 days and with coagulopathy. Two days prior to the onset of these symptoms, the patient was exposed to dead mice. DIAGNOSES: Rodenticide intoxication-induced cerebral hemorrhage. INTERVENTIONS: Vitamin K1 infusion, administration of dehydrating agents to reduce intracranial pressure, and correction of acid-base and electrolyte imbalances. OUTCOMES: After 9 days of treatment, the patient's symptoms were relieved, and reexamination revealed that coagulation parameters returned to normal levels. The patient was eventually discharged for observation with oral vitamin K1.
