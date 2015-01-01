Abstract

RATIONALE: Although patients with central disorders of hypersomnolence (CDH) exhibit characteristic symptoms of hypersomnia frequently, it takes 5 to 15 years from the onset for its diagnosis due to the lack of symptom recognition. Here, we present a case of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a CDH, wherein early diagnosis was aided by a video footage of a spontaneous sleep attack. PATIENT CONCERNS: A 21-year-old man lost consciousness while driving and experienced an accident. He had complained of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) over half a year. During his hospitalization for close monitoring of the loss of consciousness, an in-room surveillance camera captured a 14-minutes long spontaneous sleep attack, during which he experienced general muscle weakness and loss of consciousness without warnings or convulsions leading to a fall from the bed. There were no abnormalities in vital signs. DIAGNOSES: There was no significant cataplexy and less than 2 sleep-onset rapid eye movements (SOREM) in 2 sleep latency tests, with a mean sleep latency of 2.1 and 4.6 minutes. Other sleep deprivation syndromes were excluded from differential diagnosis and finally, a diagnosis of IH was confirmed according to the criteria of the Third Edition of the International Classification of Sleep Disorders. During the course of the disease, attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and a gaming disorder also diagnosed. INTERVENTIONS: Pharmacological treatment with modafinil was administered for IH and methylphenidate for ADHD. Cognitive behavioral therapy was performed for the gaming disorder. OUTCOMES: The EDS improved, and sleep attacks were no longer observed. The disruption of daily life caused by the gaming disorder was also reduced. LESSONS: Video recordings of sleep attacks are beneficial for identifying the cause of loss of consciousness. Home video recordings may be helpful in the early diagnosis of IH.

Language: en