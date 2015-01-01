|
Citation
|
Hoang P, Sturnieks DL, Butler A, Chaplin C, Hicks C, Lo J, Ratanapongleka M, Robinson S, Smith N, Turner J, Krishnan AV, Barnett M, Gandevia S, Lord SR, Menant JC. Mult. Scler. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cognitive-motor step training can improve stepping, balance and mobility in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), but effectiveness in preventing falls has not been demonstrated.
OBJECTIVES: This multisite randomised controlled trial aimed to determine whether 6 months of home-based step exergame training could reduce falls and improve associated risk factors compared with usual care in people with MS.
METHODS: In total, 461 people with MS aged 22-81 years were randomly allocated to usual care (control) or unsupervised home-based step exergame training (120 minutes/week) for 6 months. The primary outcome was rate of falls over 6 months from randomisation. Secondary outcomes included physical, cognitive and psychosocial function at 6 months and falls over 12 months.
RESULTS: Mean (standard deviation (SD)) weekly training duration was 70 (51) minutes over 6 months. Fall rates did not differ between intervention and control groups (incidence rates (95% confidence interval (CI)): 2.13 (1.57-2.69) versus 2.24 (1.35-3.13), respectively, incidence rate ratio: 0.96 (95% CI: 0.69-1.34, p = 0.816)). Intervention participants performed faster in tests of choice-stepping reaction time at 6 months. No serious training-related adverse events were reported.
CONCLUSION: The step exergame training programme did not reduce falls among people with MS. However, it significantly improved choice-stepping reaction time which is critical to ambulate safely in daily life environment.
Language: en