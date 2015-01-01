Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive-motor step training can improve stepping, balance and mobility in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), but effectiveness in preventing falls has not been demonstrated.



OBJECTIVES: This multisite randomised controlled trial aimed to determine whether 6 months of home-based step exergame training could reduce falls and improve associated risk factors compared with usual care in people with MS.



METHODS: In total, 461 people with MS aged 22-81 years were randomly allocated to usual care (control) or unsupervised home-based step exergame training (120 minutes/week) for 6 months. The primary outcome was rate of falls over 6 months from randomisation. Secondary outcomes included physical, cognitive and psychosocial function at 6 months and falls over 12 months.



RESULTS: Mean (standard deviation (SD)) weekly training duration was 70 (51) minutes over 6 months. Fall rates did not differ between intervention and control groups (incidence rates (95% confidence interval (CI)): 2.13 (1.57-2.69) versus 2.24 (1.35-3.13), respectively, incidence rate ratio: 0.96 (95% CI: 0.69-1.34, p = 0.816)). Intervention participants performed faster in tests of choice-stepping reaction time at 6 months. No serious training-related adverse events were reported.



CONCLUSION: The step exergame training programme did not reduce falls among people with MS. However, it significantly improved choice-stepping reaction time which is critical to ambulate safely in daily life environment.

Language: en