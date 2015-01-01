Abstract

Gender based violence (GBV) has had distinct and disproportionate impact on the health and wellbeing of migrant women in Canada. Currently, there is dearth of documented information concerning the inclusion of migrant women in GBV-related public policies in Canada. The present study examines the extent to which Canadian public policies reflect and address the needs of migrant women who have experienced GBV. We conducted a policy review of publicly available documents at federal and provincial (British Columbia and Ontario) levels. Migrant women's visibility in the Canadian policy landscape remains limited, as their unique needs are often grouped into broader categories such as 'newcomers, or visible minorities'. This approach fails to acknowledge their distinct lived experiences. Regardless of the federal and provincial efforts in developing policies targeted at GBV prevention, several significant policy gaps came to light. These include the absence of well-defined protective measures for migrant women in precarious employment as well as the hurdles posed by immigration restrictions that pose a significant challenge for those seeking to leave abusive relationships, particularly in cases of dependent migration status. The highlighted policy gaps have negative impact on migrant women's social functioning, including limiting access to services and opportunities, and this has adverse effects on their overall health and wellbeing. To ensure the effectiveness and significance of GBV policies, it is imperative that policymakers acknowledge and target the distinct vulnerabilities and needs of migrant women who experience GBV. The inclusion of an intersectional perspective in the formulation and implementation of policies is essential, as it facilitates the recognition of the distinct needs of migrant women. Failure to acknowledge these varying needs and the real-life experiences of this diverse group can jeopardize the comprehensive and successful implementation of GBV response policies, not only in Canada but also worldwide. Prioritizing this aspect is crucial.

