Burke E, Watson K, Eva G, Gold J, Garcia-Moreno C, Amin A. PLOS Glob. Public Health 2024; 4(2): e0002504.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38363752
Violence against women (VAW) affects almost 1 in 3 women and can lead to short and long-term adverse health outcomes. The health sector is an important entry point to respond to VAW. Globally, countries have committed to eliminating VAW through the SDGs and WHO Member States have endorsed a Global Plan of Action on Violence, which asks countries to provide comprehensive health services to VAW survivors. To track progress and establish a baseline for the Global Plan of Action on Violence, WHO developed a VAW Policies Database to assess how countries are addressing VAW in health and multisectoral policies. This paper presents findings from 15 select indicators related to the existence of VAW-related policies and the inclusion of health services for survivors in policies in line with WHO recommendations.
Language: en