Lee CK, Feng JY. Psychol. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38361382
OBJECTIVE: Undergraduate drinking is associated with childhood adversity, early alcohol experience, and drinker self-schema. However, the pathway linking childhood adversity to undergraduate drinking problems remains undefined. This study aimed to identify the effects of childhood poly-adversity on the sequelae of adolescent alcohol-use trajectory, drinker self-schema, and alcohol problems among undergraduates. We also examined whether adolescent alcohol-use trajectory and drinker self-schema mediated the effects of childhood poly-adversity on undergraduate alcohol problems.
|
adolescent drinking; Adverse childhood experience; child maltreatment; college drinking; self-cognition