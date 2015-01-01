Abstract

We investigated the clinical implications of the mean corpuscular volume (MCV) in patients with major trauma. This single-center retrospective review included 2021 trauma patients admitted to the intensive care unit between January 2016 and June 2020. We included 1218 patients aged [Formula: see text] 18 years with an injury severity score [Formula: see text] 16 in the final analysis. The clinical and laboratory variables were compared between macrocytosis (defined as MCV [Formula: see text] 100 fL) and non-macrocytosis groups. Cox regression analysis was performed to calculate the hazard ratios (HRs) of variables for 30-day mortality, with adjustment for other potential confounding factors. The initial mean value of MCV was 102.7 fL in the macrocytosis group (n = 199) and 93.7 fL in the non-macrocytosis group (n = 1019). The macrocytosis group showed a significantly higher proportion of initial hypotension, transfusion within 4 and 24 h, and 30-day mortality than the non-macrocytosis group. Age ([Formula: see text] 65 years), hypotension (systolic blood pressure [Formula: see text] 90 mmHg), transfusion (within 4 h), anemia (Hb < 12 g/day in women, < 13 g/day in men), and macrocytosis were significantly associated with 30-day mortality (adjusted HR = 1.4; 95% confidence interval 1.01-1.94; p = 0.046) in major trauma patients. Thus, initial macrocytosis independently predicted 30-day mortality in patients with major trauma at a Level I trauma center.

