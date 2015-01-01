Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood injury is one of the leading causes of death globally, with falls being the sixth leading cause. This study aimed to examine the demographics, patterns of injury and temporal risk factors for falls from height above 3 m in Singapore.



METHODS: This is a retrospective study conducted on patients who presented after a fall to a paediatric emergency department at a tertiary hospital between January 2011 and July 2017. Electronic medical records were reviewed to extract demographics and data on the patterns of injuries. Criteria for inclusion were patients under 18 years of age and the occurrence of fall from a height of 3 m or above.



RESULTS: A total of 149 children met the inclusion criteria. The median age was 10 years and 69.1% were boys. Death occurred in two (1.3%) cases; 84 (56.4%) were admitted and survived. Of those admitted, five (3.4%) required care in the intensive care unit and 11 (7.4%) required surgery. Falls occurred mostly at homes or residential buildings (n = 59, 39.6%). The two cases of mortality were due to falls from windows at homes. Twenty (33.9%) children fell from windows at homes, with two requiring admission to the intensive care unit.



CONCLUSION: Our study shows that falls from windows of homes are an important cause of mortality. Height of fall was also an important predictor of morbidity that led to a higher level of hospitalisation care. Preventive measures should be implemented to ensure safety in high-rise residential buildings to prevent paediatric falls from heights.

