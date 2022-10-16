Abstract

This review critically analyzes the forensic application of the Parasomnia Defense in homicidal incidents, drawing from medical literature on disorders of arousal (DOA) and rapid-eye-movement sleep behavior disorder (RBD). A systematic search of PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane databases was conducted until October 16, 2022. We screened English-language articles in peer-reviewed journals discussing murders committed during sleep with a Parasomnia Defense. We followed PRISMA guidelines, extracting event details, diagnosis methods, factors influencing the acts, perpetrator behavior, timing, motives, concealment, mental experiences, victim demographics, and court verdicts. Three sleep experts evaluated each case. We selected ten homicides, four attempted homicides, and one homicide/attempted homicide that met inclusion/exclusion criteria. Most cases were suspected DOA as unanimously confirmed by experts. RBD cases were absent. Among aggressors, a minority reported dream-like experiences. Victims were primarily female family members killed in or near the bed by hands and/or with sharp objects.



OBJECTIVE sleep data and important crime scene details were often missing. Verdicts were ununiform. Homicides during DOA episodes, though rare, are documented, validating the Parasomnia Defense's use in forensics. RBD-related fatal aggression seems very uncommon. However, cases often lack diagnostic clarity. We propose updated guidelines to enhance future reporting and understanding of such incidents.

