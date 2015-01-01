Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several research efforts have found that older schizophrenia patients are at higher risk for suicide. Related risk factors for suicide attempts in the elderly with schizophrenia are poorly understood. This study sought to assess the prevalence of suicide attempts and related risk variables in schizophrenia patients over the age of 50.



METHODS: We recruited 591 elderly patients over the age of 50. Demographic, clinical and blood parameters of all patients were collected. Patients with schizophrenia were evaluated for psychopathological symptoms using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS).



RESULTS: The rate of suicide attempts among elderly Chinese schizophrenia patients was 15.2%. In these elderly schizophrenia patients, those who with suicide attempts had significantly higher scores for insomnia, depression and smoking addiction, and higher levels of red blood cells, Hc1 glycosylated hemoglobin and free T3, but significantly lower levels of hypersensitive C-reactive protein and -globulin. Binary logistic regression analysis showed that higher depression scores and smoking addiction were risk factors for suicide attempts in these patients. Additionally, multiple regression analyses showed that higher BMI and insomnia scores were associated with suicide risk scores in elderly schizophrenia patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Our research shows that there is a high incidence of suicide attempts in people over 50 years of age with schizophrenia. A number of clinically relevant factors and metabolic markers are associated with suicide attempts among elderly patients with schizophrenia.

