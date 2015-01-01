Abstract

AIMS: The main aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of suicidal ideation and previous suicide attempts among Iranian patients diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes (T1D) and Type-2 diabetes (T2D). Additionally, the study sought to estimate the network structure of depressive symptoms and cognitive functions.



METHODS: 1073 patients participated in the current study. We used Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Ask Suicide-Screening Questionnaire, diabetes-related factors, and a battery of cognitive functions tasks to estimate network structures. Also, suicidal ideations and suicide attempts prevalence have been estimated. Statistical analyses were performed using R-studio software, including mixed-graphical models (MGMs) for undirected effects and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) for directed effects.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 29.97% in T1D and 26.81% in T2D (p < 0.05). The history of suicide attempts was higher in T1D (10.78%) compared to T2D (8.36%) (p < 0.01). In the MRF networks for T1D, suicidal ideation was directly linked to 'feeling guilt (PHQ.6)', 'Suicide (PHQ.9)', HbA1c, and FBS, while the Inhibition node was directly related to suicidal ideation. The DAGs suggested connections between 'depression', HbA1c, and 'inhibition' with suicidal ideation, along with a link between the current family history of suicide attempts and the patient's history of suicide attempts. For T2D, the MRF networks indicated direct links between suicidal ideation and 'anhedonia (PHQ.1)', 'suicide (PHQ.9)', age, being female, and BMI, with inhibition also being directly related to suicidal ideation. The DAGs revealed connections between 'depression', age, and 'inhibition' with suicidal ideation, as well as links between being female or single/divorced and the patient's history of suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest that suicide ideation is highly prevalent in patients with diabetes, and these symptoms should be carefully monitored in these patients.

